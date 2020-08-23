Three buses parked at Chennai bus stand gutted in fire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Three buses that were parked at Koyambedu Omni bus stand in Chennai were gutted in a fire on Sunday, while two other buses were damaged to a lesser extent.

As per Ahamed, a member of the Omni Bus Association, these buses had been parked in the same spot since the COVID-19 lockdown started.

"The fire might have started when a person threw a lit cigarette from the adjoining apartment while gas was leaking from the air-conditioning system of the bus," said Ahmad.

Visuals showed that the buses were parked near the boundary wall of the bus stand beside an apartment complex.

Ahmad said an AC bus was among those gutted and the damage has been estimated at Rs 1.5 crore.

According to reports, the fire has been doused, and no injury was reported. (ANI)

