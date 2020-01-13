Imphal (Manipur) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Three cadres of proscribed groups were apprehended by security forces in the state in three separate operations on Thursday.
"Troops of Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police in 3 separate operations apprehended 3 cadres of proscribed groups on January 9," Eastern Command, Indian Army said in a tweet.
The apprehended cadres have been handed over to the Police for further investigation. (ANI)
Three cadres of proscribed groups apprehended by security forces in Manipur
ANI | Updated: Jan 12, 2020 19:17 IST
