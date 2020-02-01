Three CAF personnel injured in firing in Bastar

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Three personnel of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) were injured after they allegedly opened fire at each other in Bijapur on Saturday, said IG Bastar">Bastar P Sundarraj.

"They are undergoing treatment in the hospital," Sundarraj said.

Out of three, two injured CAF personnel are in critical condition. The incident took place at CAF camp in Farsegarh at around 4 pm today.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)