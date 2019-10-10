Three candidates get notice in Worli for not giving expenditure details

Worli (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Three candidates of Worli Assembly constituency were served notices on Thursday under the relevant section of Representation of People's Act for not submitting their daily expenditure details to the returning officer as per the requirements under the law.

According to Maharashtra State Election Commission, Returning Officer Sushma Satpute has issued notices to Abhijit Wamanrao Bichkule, Mahesh Popat Khandekar and Vishram Tida Padam.

The three candidates have been issued notices under Section 77 of Representation of People's Act.

Shivsena leader Aditya Thackeray is also a candidate from Worli constituency.

Maharashtra will go to the polls on October 21 and the result will be announced on October 24. (ANI)

