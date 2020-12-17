Three cheated by travel agents stranded in UAE; families request Centre's help

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 17 (ANI): Families of three Hyderabadi women, who were allegedly cheated by a travel agent and are stranded in the UAE have sought help from the Central government seeking help for their safe return.

Speaking to ANI about the alleged corrupt practices by travel agents, the sister of a stranded woman, Arshiya Fatima, said, "My Sister Asiya Fatima, a resident of Golconda Qila in Hyderabad was in search of a job. She was approached by a local travel agent Shafi and was offered a job to work as a beautician at a beauty parlour in Dubai. As per the agreement, she travelled to Dubai on September 10, 2020, and was received by Shafi's sister."

"Later, she was handed over to a recruitment agency and was kept in their office for 15 days. The company later sold her for Rs 2.0 lakhs to some unknown persons," she alleged.

Fatima alleged that her sister is being tortured and asked to work for 15 hours every day without proper food and accommodation. "She has not been given any salary till now. I request the Government of India to kindly rescue her and get her back as soon as possible", she added.



In another incident, a similar case was witnessed as another resident of Hyderabad was allegedly duped by a travel agent.

Speaking to ANI, the stranded Indian national's daughter, Ayesha Siddiqua, said, "My mother, Naseem Begum, a resident of Hyderabad was in search of a job. She was approached by a local travel agent Nazeer and Ghouse. She was offered a job in Dubai as a housemaid and offered 1,000 Dirham's as salary. As per the agreement, she travelled to Dubai on November 14, 2020, and was received by another agent Hyder. She was then handed over to a recruitment agency and was kept in their office for 15 days. The agency later sold her for Rs 2.0 lakhs to some unknown persons."

"Since then, she is being tortured and being asked to work for 15 hours without proper food and accommodation. She has not been given any salary till now. I request the Central government to kindly rescue my mother and get her back as soon as possible," she added.

Speaking to ANI, a victim's sister, Yasmeen said that her story is similar to Arshiya Fatima.

"We hope that the government helps us and brings back our relatives," she added. (ANI)

