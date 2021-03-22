Three children killed, one injured in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu as soil heap caves in

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) [India], March 22 (ANI): Three children were killed and one injured after a heap of soil caved in while they were playing in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, the police said.



The incident occurred when four children were playing on a heap of soil near a temple under the Udaipurwati police station area on Saturday.

"Some children were playing on a heap of soil and suffocated to death when soil caved in. The children were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where three of them declared dead and one had been referred to Jaipur for the treatment," Manish Tripathy, Superintendent of Police told reporters.

The deceased were identified as Prince (7), Suresh (7) and Sona (10). While one boy is under treatment, said police. (ANI)

