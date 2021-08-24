Three cities in Andhra Pradesh certified with 'Water Plus' tag

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): Three cities from Andhra Pradesh have been awarded 'Water Plus' certification out of a total of nine cities across the country by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country to have more than one 'Water Plus' city, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office (CMO) said.



The certification was awarded under the Swachh Bharat Mission and Swachh Survekshan assessment.

"The certified municipal corporations are Tirupathi Municipal Corporation, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, and Greater Vishakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC)," it said.

"As per the existing protocols prescribed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Water plus certification is the next step after receiving Open Defecation Free (ODF/ODF+ /ODF++) status. A Municipal Corporation can be certified as water plus provided the treatment and management of liquid waste from households, commercial establishment drains, sewers, etc. is carried out at a satisfactory level (as per CPCB norms), before releasing the treated wastewater to the environment, and adequate capacity of wastewater/sewage treatment facilities should be maintained along with cost recovery through reuse and recycling of treated wastewater," the CMO said in the statement. (ANI)

