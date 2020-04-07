Three COVID-19 patients die in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Three coronavirus infected people died on Tuesday in Pune, taking the total number of deaths of coronavirus patients here to 8, said Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune.

"Three deaths have been reported in Pune today. All patients were COVID-19 positive and are cases of co-morbidity," said Ram.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is 748. (ANI)

