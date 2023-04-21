Three cows trampled to death by elephant in Andhra's Parvathipuram Manya

Parvathipuram Manyam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Three cows were killed and a car was crushed by an elephant in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Thursday.

The incident was reported on Thursday in the Bandavalasa village of Komarada Mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district.



Soon after the incident, officials of the forest department reached the spot.

The forest officials said that efforts are underway to get hold of the elephant.



On April 12, a man was allegedly trampled to death after being attacked by a herd of wild elephants in Assam's Goalpara district.

The incident took place at Dhamar village under the Lakhipur forest range office on Tuesday night.

Dhruba Dutta, forest range officer of Lakhipur told ANI over the phone that, the person died after being attacked by wild elephants in the area.

"A herd of around 35 wild elephants are roaming in the area for the last few days," Dhruba Dutta said.

The deceased person was identified as 55-year-old Anuwar Hussain.

A relative of the deceased person said that a herd of wild elephants attacked the person when he was returning home after fishing in a water body.

"We suspect that my father-in-law didn't see the wild elephants. Later we recovered the body," the relative of the deceased person said. (ANI)

