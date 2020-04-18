Three CRPF personnel killed, two injured in terror attack in J-K's Sopore

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 18 (ANI): Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans lost their lives and two others were injured in a terrorist attack in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to officials, the area has been cordoned off and search operation is on.

Some terrorists had attacked a joint party of CRPF and the state police in Sopore, officials said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

