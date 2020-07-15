Three cured patient discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): As many as three cured patients were discharged from Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur here on Tuesday.

"3 cured patients discharged from Sardar COVID Care Centre and Hospital, Chhatarpur, New Delhi today," Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tweeted.

With this, a total of four patients recovered at the centre have been discharged.

Inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on July 6, Sardar Patel COVID-19 Care Centre and Hospital is the world's largest 10,000-bed facility. It is dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients who have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. (ANI)

