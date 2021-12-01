Three day groundnut festival 'Kadalekai Parishe' begins in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 1 (ANI): The three-day annual 'Kadalekai Parishe' festival, popularly known as groundnut festival, began in Basavanagudi of Bengaluru on Monday.

'Kadalekayi Parishe' welcomes the first yield of the groundnut crop grown this time in parts of the city.

It is important to maintain proper behaviour as far as COVID-19 is concerned, says a BBMP health official.



"As compared to last year, lot more stalls have come up and the crowd has also increased. Traditionally this area used to have groundnut fields. Cattle used to come and eat the harvest of farmers, therefore, to please the gods of cattle, they started celebrating this festival where farmers themselves gives part of their harvest to cattle and gods," said Vijay, a visitor.



"I can see all the COVID-19 norms are being followed here. However, the festival has changed with time. When I was a kid there used to be more stalls of groundnut but now I see stalls of other things that have come up. I am happy that other things have come up, but since it is a groundnut festival I would like to see more groundnut stalls," said Jaya, another visitor at the festival.

Karnataka health department has also stated that vendors setting up stalls in the festival will have to carry a COVID-19 report and they should be vaccinated. (ANI)

