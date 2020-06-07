Three day long 'Jyeshta Abhishekam' concludes in Tirumala

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): As the annual 'Jyeshta Abhishekam' festival ended on Saturday, the idols of Lord Balaji, Goddess Sridevi and Goddess Bhudevi adorned with goldern armour in Tirumala temple.

The three-day festival is celebrated every year to protect idols from damage that may have occurred while taking out processions and Tirumanjanam (holy baths) throughout the year.

On the second day, "Maha Santi Havan" is performed amidst chanting of Vedic mantras.

In the evening, after Sahasra Deepa Alankara Seva (offering of 1000 lamps), the Almighty is decorated with Muthyala kavacham, an armour studded with pearls.

On the first day, the idols are adorned with Vajrakavacham (armours studded with diamond), while on the third day, idols are embellished with Svarna kavacham (armours studded with gold). (ANI)

