Three dead in chemical gas leakage in Visakhapatanam

Visakhapatanam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Three persons, including one child, died after chemical gas leakage here at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village on Thursday, said Tirupathi Rao, District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO).

Police, fire tenders and ambulances have reached the spot.

People have been admitted to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes and breathing difficulties.

Chemical gas leakage from the industry spread over 3 km, said West zone ACP Swaroopa Rani. (ANI)

