Three dead, one injured after car rams into divider in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Three people died and one sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed into a divider in Worli area on Friday.
The woman who was driving the car has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital. And she is in a serious condition, informed the police.
Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Mar 14, 2020 08:39 IST
