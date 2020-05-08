Three deaths, 54 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Three deaths and 54 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

According to state Nodal Officer, 54 more cases and three deaths reported in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,887.

As many as 7,320 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours. Of them, 54 were detected to be corona positive. 26 of them are Gujarat returnees and one person is Karnataka returnee. With this, the total number of cases increased to 1,887. Of them, active cases are 1,004.

In the past 24 hours, 62 persons have been discharged. The total number of discharged patients to date is 842.

Three persons lost their lives -- two in Kurnool district and one in Visakhapatnam district in the past 24 hours. With this, total deaths increased to 41. (ANI)

.

