Banpukhuria (West Bengal) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): At least three deers were found dead at West Bengal-based Banpukhuria Deer Park on Thursday.
The park is located in Mukutmanipur village in Bankura district.
The bodies of the deers have been sent for the post-mortem.
The Forest Department officials are investigating the matter. (ANI)
Three deers found dead in West Bengal's Banpukhuria Deer Park
ANI | Updated: Feb 13, 2020 19:08 IST
