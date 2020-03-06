Three Delhi murder suspects arrested in Goa

Calangute (Goa) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Three persons, including the main suspect in a murder case in Delhi, were arrested in Goa's Calangute, police said on Thursday.

According to Police Inspector Nolasco Raposo, the main accused identified as Sahil Hussain (22) is wanted in a murder case that took place in Delhi's Amar Colony on February 29.

"A businessman was murdered on February 29 in East of Kailash in New Delhi. A police team from New Delhi took custody of the main accused person from Calangute Police Station and have left for New Delhi," the Inspector added.

In the case, a man was shot dead allegedly by two bike-borne assailants, Delhi Police had said on Saturday.

The police said that deceased Pawan Panday, along with his brother, went to Prakash Mohalla, where the incident took place in the evening.

"They stopped near the spot and while Vijay was paying to the auto driver, two unknown persons came and fired at Pawan. Pawan collapsed on the spot and rushed to National Heart Institute, East of Kailash where he was declared brought dead," he had said.

A case was registered at Amar Colony police station. (ANI)

