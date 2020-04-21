Three Delhi Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Three police personnel posted in the Nabi Karim area of the national capital have tested positive for COVID-19.

Their test results came yesterday, said Delhi Police. Nabi Karim area is one of the 84 containment zones in Delhi.

As per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 2,081 people in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19, including 47 deaths. 431 persons have been cured in the national capital. (ANI)

