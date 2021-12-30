Three die after consuming acid mistaking it for alcohol in Tripura

Dhalai (Tripura) [India], December 30 (ANI): Three persons died after consuming acid mistaking it for alcohol in an inebriated condition in Tripura's Dhalai district, said the police on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the 82 miles area under the jurisdiction of the Manu police station of Tripura's Dhalai district.

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ratna Sadhan Jamatia, three persons identified as Sachindra Reang (22) of Krishna Jay Para, Adhiram Reang (40) of local Hajradhan Para, and Bhabiram Reang (38) of the Nepaltila area.

"All three consumed acid kept for rubber sheets mistakenly instead of alcohol under the influence of excessive liquor," SDPO said.



Local sources said that the wife and child of one Bhabiram Reang from the Demcherra area under Nepaltilla police station went to his in-law's house at Kanchanchara in 82 Miles last Friday.

On Monday, Bhabiram was informed of the critical health conditions of his son and he rushed to Kanchancharra to meet his son.

On Monday night, a party was arranged therein at Kanchancharra where ten people including the deceased persons joined. After consuming excessive alcohol at the party, the deceased trio mistakenly drank acid. They were in an inebriated condition and could not figure out the difference, police said.

Immediately, after the incident, they were taken to 82 Miles Primary Health Center from where they were referred to District Hospital on Wednesday morning.

"After reaching there, they were declared dead. A pall of gloom descended in the area after their unfortunate demise," police added. (ANI)

