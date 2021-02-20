Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ ANI)
Three die in Chitrakoot as mound of mud caves in, UP CM announces ex-gratia

ANI | Updated: Feb 19, 2021 23:54 IST


Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of three persons who were killed after a mud mound caved in Chitrakoot district of the state.

An official release said that the Chief Minister asked the state government to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the victims of the incident.
The Chief Minister also instructed the officials of the district administration to conduct rescue and relief work at a rapid pace.
He asked them to ensure proper treatment for the injured. (ANI)

