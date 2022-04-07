Three drug peddlers arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 7 (ANI): Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing along with the police have apprehended three drug peddlers and 11 drug consumers in the city on Wednesday.

Police have seized 840 grams of hash oil, four cell phones and one tow-wheeler from prime accused V Lakshmipathi who is a resident of Adithyanagar, Hafeezpet, Cyberabad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chakravarthy Gummi.



The officials also recovered 120 grams (24 bottles) of Hash Oil and one mobile phone from two other drug peddlers, identified as M Madhan and N Raju who are residents of Hyderabad city.

Hyderabad City Police informed that some drug consumers are still absconding.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

