Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Three alleged drug peddlers were held from Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir police said on Tuesday.
The officials have seized six kilograms of contraband substance from their possession. A vehicle has also been seized.
A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. (ANI)
Three drug peddlers held in J-K's Anantnag
ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:42 IST
