Three found murdered in Vasant Enclave

New Delhi (India), June 23 (ANI): An elderly couple and their domestic helper were found murdered in Vasant Enclave, South Delhi, here on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Vishnu Mathur, retired from a government job and Shashi Mathur and their domestic help Khushboo.

"Prima facie it seems nothing has been looted and it looks like it was a friendly entry into the house, bodies have already sent for post mortem. There were stab injuries," said Devendra Arya, DCP of South West.

The investigation is underway.

However, this is not for the first time such cases have been reported in Delhi. On Saturday, a couple in Dwarka was stabbed to death at their residence by unknown assailants. (ANI)

