Three fraudsters arrested from Guwahati airport, probe underway

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): A crime branch team along with Azara Police staff apprehended three fraudsters at the airport here on Tuesday.

The three men were travelling in Airasia flight from New Delhi, police said.

The accused have been identified as Junaid Khan (26), Salim Khan (31) and Samsad Khan (27). They are residents of Haryana.

The officials have seized 130 ATM cards, 10 bottles of Codex cough syrup and cash worth Rs 91,270 from the possession of the accused.

An investigation into the matter is underway and more details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

