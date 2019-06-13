Aakula Sravanthi and Gayathri
Aakula Sravanthi and Gayathri

Three girls go missing in Sangareddy in Telangana

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 08:01 IST

Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): Three girls were reported missing in Patancheru area of Sangareddy district in Telangana, police said Wednesday.
According to the police, the girls have been identified as Aakula Sravanthi and Gayathri, both 17 years old students, and Shivani (24).
Aakula Sravanthi and Gayathri are friends and went missing from their college here.
"Two girls -- Aakula Sravanthi and Gayathri -- who are friends and studying in intermediate in Patancheru Government Junior College had left from their residences at 10 am to the college. They did return to their homes in the evening. The girls' parents approached us after they did not return to their homes, " the police said.
In the other case, 24-year-old Shivani, who works at a software company, left her home in Ranga Reddy area in the morning to her office but did not return late evening, afterwards her parents informed the police.
Her friend said that he had dropped her to Patancheru in the evening.
The police are further investigating the matters. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 09:02 IST

Pune: 3 held with demonetised currency worth over Rs 1 cr

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Three people were arrested on Wednesday after demonetised currency with face value of over Rs crore was recovered from their possession, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 07:43 IST

Asian powerlifting champion Arthi Arun awaits sponsor

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13 (ANI): Sportsmen are often flooded with offers and rewards after winning a major game especially an international one. But not in case of Arthi Arun, the powerlifter who won gold at Asian Powerlifting Championship this year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 07:25 IST

Mumbai: 1 killed, 2 injured after cladding panel falls at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): One person died and two suffered injuries after an aluminium cladding panel fell at Mumbai's Churchgate railway station on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 07:06 IST

All Waqf properties will be geo-tagged and digitised: Naqvi

New Delhi (India), June 13 (ANI): Properties belonging to All India Waqf Board will be geo-tagged and facilities like school, college, hospital, community centre, common centre and hostel will be constructed on them, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has announced.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 06:42 IST

10 booked for harassing Chiranjeevi's son-in-law on Instagram

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): Hyderabad police have booked ten people for allegedly harassing actor Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyan Dev on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 06:38 IST

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune Police raids accused Stan Swamy's home

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): A Pune police team has conducted searches at human right activist Father Stan Swamy's residence here in connection with Elgaar Parishad (Bhima Koregaon) case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 06:02 IST

BJP's newly constituted Parliament Party Executive Committee to...

New Delhi (India), June 13 (ANI): The BJP's Parliamentary Party Executive Committee will meet for the first time after its reconstitution at the Parliament on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 05:50 IST

Over 100 booked for objectionable post on Kerala CM Pinrayi Vijayan

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 13 (ANI): Amidst the row over a scribe's arrest in Uttar Pradesh over a social media post, Kerala government on Wednesday admitted that cases were slapped on 119 people for posting objectionable comments on social media against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the last t

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 05:05 IST

Gujarat braces up for 'very severe cyclonic storm' Vayu

New Delhi/Gujarat (India), June 13 (ANI): Gujarat government on Wednesday evacuated over 2.7 lakh people from 10 coastal districts as "very severe cyclonic storm" Vayu inched closer to the state coast and is expected to make landfall between Dwarka and Veraval on Thursday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 04:52 IST

Prakash Javadekar to seek report on journalist assault in Shamli

New Delhi [India], Jun 13 (ANI): A day after a journalist was allegedly beaten up by a group of General Railway Police personnel in Shamli of Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said he will seek a report on the incident.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 04:05 IST

Tollywood star Sonakshi duped by online fraudster

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India] Jun 13 (ANI): A Tollywood actress was allegedly duped by an online fraudster to the tune of Rs 1 lakh, the police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 03:45 IST

Priyanka Gandhi reprimands Cong' workers for not giving their...

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday reprimanded Congress workers for not putting their best to make sure the party won the Lok Sabha polls resulting into a humiliating defeat in the state.

Read More
iocl