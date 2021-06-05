Three held; 1 kg heroin, gun recovered in Punjab's Jalandhar

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], June 5 (ANI): Police arrested three persons and recovered one kg of heroin and a pistol in Jalandhar on Friday.



Jalandhar Police had set up a checkpoint near the Sutlej bridge under Shahkot PS on Friday. On suspicion, they stopped a car and recovered heroin and a pistol.

"Based on specific input, a car was stopped at Naka bandi by our team. Heroin, pistol and magazine were found in the car. The three persons were nabbed from the car. They have been produced in court and remanded for five days for further investigation," Manpreet Singh, Superintendent of Police told reporters.

According to Police, the three accused have been delivering drugs for a long time. The search operation is on to nab other associates of the accused. (ANI)

