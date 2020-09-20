Three held, 478 grams heroin seized in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Three persons have been arrested allegedly with 478 grams of heroin near the India Nepal border here.



"On the basis of the information, and with the cooperation of SSB and Sonauli police station, three accused have been arrested. 478 grams of heroin has been recovered from them and its price is over Rs 4 crore in the international market," Superintendent of Police (SP) Maharajganj, Pradeep Gupta told media.

"We are further interrogating the accused about the sources of heroin," he said. (ANI)

