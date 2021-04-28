Three held, drugs recovered by Mumbai's Anti Narcotics Cell

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Three people were apprehended on Tuesday by the Anti Narcotics Cell, Ghatkopar, Mumbai for their alleged involvement in dealing with drugs.

The accused, Rizwan Rehmat Khan, Jabbar Abdul Sattar Khan and Fakarulla Aamir Badshaha Shaikh, were taken into custody near Akhil Bharatiya Kunchi Korve Nagar, Dharavi, the police said.



The police officials were patrolling the area as per the direction given by senior officers to search for drug peddlers in the city.

One kg of Mephedrone, worth Rs 1,20,00,000 and an electronic weighing machine from the possession of the three accused has also been recovered, it added.

A case has been registered against all the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. (ANI)

