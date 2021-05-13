Three held for black marketing of oxygen flow meters in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested three black marketeers who were allegedly engaged in hoarding and selling oxygen flow meters at a very high price.

According to an official statement by Delhi Police, 36 flow meters, along with two two-wheelers, being used in the commission of the crime was seized from the possession of the accused persons.

"An information was received that one person is selling oxygen flow meters for Rs 5,000 per piece at Burari, Delhi. Keeping in view the gravity of allegations, present scenario and sensitivity of matter an enquiry, Special Staff, North District, conducted a discreet enquiry, recce of the area, and deployed sources to bust the racket," Delhi Police said.



The police said a strategic trap was laid and accused Karanjeet Singh (20 years) and Bhanu (21 years) from Burari of Delhi were apprehended and seized 32 flow meters along with a motorcycle.

"Initially, they tried to mislead the sleuths, but on sustained interrogation, they accepted that there is an acute shortage and heavy requirement of oxygen flow meters in the market due to COVID-19. To make most of the present situation and earn quick money, they planned to sell oxygen flowmeters at a price of Rs 5,000 per piece. They further disclosed that they purchased the said equipment from Shafiq from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh," police added.

With the help of information provided by the accused, Delhi Police arrested another accused Arun Gupta (25 years) from Shastri Nagar Metro Station, Delhi, and four oxygen flow meters and one Scooty was recovered from his possession. (ANI)

