Three held for duping businessman of Rs 5 lakh posing as UP Cabinet Min, MLA and staff: Pune Police

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Pune Police on Thursday arrested three persons for duping a businessman of Rs 5 lakh by posing as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to the police, the accused persons duped a 54-year-old local businessman by enticing him with high-quality fake currency notes. "They posed as a UP Minister, MLA and their support staff," an officer of Pune Police said.

The racket was busted by the Wanovadi division of Pune police after the 54-year-old filed a complaint against the gang.



The complainant said the gang showed him a demonstration of how to make counterfeit currency notes.

"The accused offered to give the complainant, a businessman, three times the face value of the counterfeit notes in exchange for Rs 5 lakh," Balasaheb Pathare, the officer-in-charge, Wanovadi Police Station, said, adding that after receiving Rs 5 lakh from the businessman, they vanished.

The officer further informed that of the gang of five members, three were arrested while a manhunt is underway for the other two members.

A case against the gang members, identified as Rupali Raut, Sanjay Kumar Pandey, Vikas Kumar Rawat, Sameer alias Vishal and Ashok Patil, was registered, the police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

