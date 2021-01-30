Three held for horse race betting in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday arrested three persons in connection with horse race betting from Sheshadripuram Police Station limits.



The three accused have been identified as Mithun, Raghu and Shivaraju, who have been arrested for allegedly playing horse race game without a license. The CCB seized Rs 5,05,000 along with 5 mobile phones from their possession.

"Three arrested (Mithun, Raghu, Shivaraju ) for allegedly playing horse race game without licence and CCB recovered 5,05,000 along with 5 mobile phones. Case registered in Sheshadripuram police station," the CCB said. (ANI)

