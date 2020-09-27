Three held for placing bet on IPL match

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested three men who had placed bets on the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Daredevils and Chennai Super Kings in Gandhinagar.



As per the police, a total of Rs 9,50,000 and three mobile phones were also recovered from them.

"On November 26, CCB sleuths intercepted three men who were talking about online IPL betting in Gandhinagar under Upparpet police station limits. The trio was on a phone call with bookies and were talking about collecting their betting amount which they had placed on the IPL cricket match between Delhi Daredevils and Chennai Super Kings, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police , crime.

He added, "Policemen from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) within the CCB arrested Bhavesh Jain, Aravind Jain and Vimal Jain and recovered 9,50,000 rupees cash and three mobile phones from them." (ANI)

