Three held for smuggling gold worth over 1 crore at Mangalore Airport

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): Customs officials on Saturday arrested three passengers at Mangalore International Airport for allegedly smuggling gold worth over one crore in separate incidents.



All three passengers were traveling from United Arab Emirates (UAE) and gold worth Rs 11,871,430 was seized from their possession here.

Two passengers were arrested by the customs officials at Mangalore airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 26,43,840.

In a separate incident, another passenger, coming from Dubai, was arrested at the same airport today. At least 1.9 kilogram gold worth Rs 92,27,590 was recovered by the customs department. (ANI)

