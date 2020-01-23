Three held for trying to extort money from Goa PWD Min

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Goa Police has arrested three Maharashtra-based youth for trying to extort money from state Public works Department (PWD) Minister Deepak Pauskar by threatening him.

Pauskar told ANI, "I was receiving threat calls from Mumbai on different occasions during the past a month. They were threatening me that they would defame and even kill me. I had ignored their calls initially, but later decided to hand them over to the police."

The extortionists were demanding Rs 3 crore from the minister, as per the probe.

He said that the trap was laid this afternoon when they had sent these youths to collect the money.

"All the three youth were arrested at the official residence of Pauskar today where they had arrived to collect the extortion amount," Panaji Police told. (ANI)

