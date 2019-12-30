East Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Three people were arrested in connection with the vandalisation of a church in East Medinipur of the state on Monday.
The church was vandalised by a mob under Bhagabanpur police station limits in the district on Saturday.
A complaint has been registered in the case and investigation is underway. (ANI)
Three held for vandalising church in East Medinipur
ANI | Updated: Dec 30, 2019 13:33 IST
