Three held in raid on factory making illegal weapons in UP's Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Three accused were arrested in a raid at a factory manufacturing illegal weapons in a village in Mathura, said police officials.

Apart from illegal weapons, the police also recovered equipment used for making weapons from the possession of these accused.

"The Govardhan police were successful when they on the information of the informer, raided the factory manufacturing illegal weapons. Three accused who made weapons from it were caught. Apart from illegal weapons, the police have also recovered equipment used for making weapons from the possession of these accused," said Mathura SSP Shailesh Pandey.



The three accused have been identified as Digambar, Mukut and Keshav.

Pandey further added that action will be taken against the arrested criminals under the Gangster Act and their property will be attached.

"The illegal arms factory was being run under the guise of a wood shop by Digambar, Mukut, Keshav, all residents of Dev Seras village. The information was given by an informer after which a raid was conducted," said Pandey.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

