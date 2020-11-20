Three held in Secunderabad with drugs worth Rs 10 lakhs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 20 (ANI): Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Bowenpally area of Secunderabad here on Thursday and 200 grams of illegal drug Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 10 lakhs was recovered from their possession, police said.

According to the police, the three alleged drug peddlers identified as Tejavath Suresh, Sageer Ahmed and Shaik Sondu Miya were arrested from a house in Bowenpally while one Mohammed Salman is absconding. All the accused are residents of Telangana.

The arrest was made after a raid was conducted in a house here by the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, North Zone team along with Bowenpally Police on information that some persons selling narcotic drugs were staying there.



The police said that the arrested accused, one of whom is unemployed while the other two are running small online telemarketing businesses, hatched the plan to sell drugs to earn easy money after facing some financial problems.

They developed contacts with main drug dealers namely Mukesh, Sanjay, Sohel Nawab, Hassan Mumbai. They used to purchase narcotic drugs at Rs 2,500 per gram and sell them at a higher price of Rs 5,000 to customers at various places in Hyderabad and shared the profits, the police said.

Two days back accused Mohammed Salman and Tejavath Suresh went to Mumbai in their car and purchased 200 grams of narcotic drug Mephedrone from drug dealer Mukesh, brought it to Hyderabad, kept it at their house and waited to supply the same to needy customers, it added.

Apart from the drugs, seven cell phones, 250 plastic covers used for packing drugs, 260 white envelope covers being used to conceal the drugs, a weighing machine, one bag used for transporting the drugs were also recovered from the spot. (ANI)

