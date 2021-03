Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], March 4 (ANI): Three people were arrested for allegedly peddling 265-gram brown sugar and cash and mobile phones were recovered from them in Odisha's Bhadrak, police said on Wednesday.



Additional Superintendent of Police Jatin Panda said, "We have arrested three persons and recovered 265 grams brown sugar, 12 mobile phones, cash and a Scooty from them."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)