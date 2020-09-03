Three held with diamonds worth Rs 40 lakhs in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 2 (ANI): Karnataka Police on Tuesday arrested three people with diamonds worth Rs 40 lakhs from City Market police station area in Bengaluru.

"On September 1, at around 7:15 pm police inspector BG Kumaraswamy from City Market police station and his team arrested three men for robbery. The trio possessed diamonds valued at Rs 40 lakhs and had no documentation to prove their ownership," said Sanjeev Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Division, Bengaluru City.

He added the preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused allegedly stole the jewels and were looking for a buyer

"They have been arrested and booked under CRPC sections 41(1) (D) R/V 102 and column 379 of the IPC," he added. (ANI)

