Three history-sheeters held with 101.650 Kg of Ganja in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Three history sheeters have been arrested by the Delhi police in the Ranhola area and seized 101.650 Kg of Ganja, police informed on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Pabbar Giri, Pappu Rai and Geegal Kumar.

Police said that based upon information on the supply of narcotics substances in the area, a team under special staff inspector of Delhi police, Praveen Kumar was constituted and three persons each carrying plastic bags on their shoulders were apprehended with 101.650 Kg of Ganja.



Police informed that a total of 35.250 kg of ganja was recovered from accused Pabbar Giri, 33.200 Kg of ganja was recovered from accused Pappu Rai and 33.200 Kg of ganja was recovered from accused Geegal.

A case has been registered by the police team of Ranhola station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police further informed that over the course of the probe, accused Pappu Rai admitted his offence and he disclosed that he was previously also involved in a similar crime and undergone a sentence of 8 years. He used to purchase the ganja from Bihar and supply it in the area of Delhi with the help of associates.

Meanwhile, accused Pabbar Giri also admitted his offence and disclosed that he was previously involved in a similar crime and was also lodged in Tihar Jail twice in similar crimes. He used to purchase the ganja from Bihar with the help of Pappu Rai and supply it in the area of Delhi with the service of associates, police said.

The sleuths are further probing if any other person helped the accused to commit the crime or was in any way involved with it, police added. (ANI)

