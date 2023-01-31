Three houses gutted in massive fire in Uttarakhand's Uttarakashi

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], January 31 (ANI): Three houses were destroyed in a fire incident reported in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday.

Officials said that the incident took place in the Rana village of the Badkot area of Uttarkashi.

No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident, they said.

The teams of police, fire squad and SDRF rushed to the spot and controlled the fire with the help of the local people.

The exact cause of fire and amount of property lost in the incident could not be ascertained. (ANI)