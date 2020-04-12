Three including 16-year-old girl test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar's Begusarai

Begusarai (Bihar) [India], April 12 (ANI): Three people, including a 16-year-old girl, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Begusarai, according to the state Health Department.

The two others who have tested positive are men aged 40 and 63.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 64.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 7,703, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on April 11.

As per a notification by the ICMR at 9 pm on Saturday, a total of 1,79,374 samples from 1,64,773 individuals have been tested.

From among 17,143 samples reported on Saturday, 600 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

According to the ICMR, the total figure includes those confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India. (ANI)

