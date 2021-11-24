Three including MBBS student arrested for selling banned Indian-made foreign liquor in Bihar's Vaishali

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Bihar Police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including an MBBS student, for allegedly selling banned Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).



The police recovered 300 bottles of IMFL from their houses. The police have arrested Vikas Singh, his wife who is an MBBS student and their tenant.

Raghav Dayal, SDPO Sadar, said, "Vikas Singh, his entire family and a tenant were involved in selling banned liquor in the state. We have recovered 300 bottles of liquor. They have been arrested and sent to jail."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

