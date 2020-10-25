Three injured after blast in Ludhiana's garment dyeing factory

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], October 25 (ANI): Three people were injured after a blast in a garment-dyeing factory in the Geeta colony of Tajpur road in Ludhiana on Sunday, said Punjab police.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:45 am in the morning. The injured has been taken to the hospital for treatment.



Police officials, relief and rescue teams are carrying out rescue operations at the incident spot.

"My Dairy is nearby factories. The incident happened at around 4:45 am. My 8 buffaloes died in the incident," Ansar, a local said.

More details are awaited (ANI)

