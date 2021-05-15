Three inmates dead after shooting inside UP's Chitrakoot jail

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): In a shocking incident, two inmates of Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot jail were shot dead by another prisoner, who was later gunned down by police on Friday morning.

According to Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police (SP), Ankit Mittal, the prisoner who shot his fellow inmates was shot dead after he opened fire on police when asked to surrender.



"Around 9:30 am we received information from jail Superintendent that an inmate had open fire on his fellow inmates. We acted swiftly and reached the crime scene. By the time we reached the accused had killed two fellow inmates. The main accused who is identified as Anshul Dikshit was asked to surrender. He did not listen to us and started firing on the police party. We fired in self-defence, and he was killed in the crossfire," said the SP.

He further informed the two other prisoners who died were identified as UP gangsters Mukim Kala and Merazuddin.

"Mukim Kala murdered NIA officer Tanjil Ahmed in broad daylight. Mukim Kala was a gangster from western UP," Mittal added. (ANI)

