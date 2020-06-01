Three killed in LPG cylinder blast in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 1 (ANI): Three people, including two children, were killed after an LPG cylinder exploded on Monday in the Chandai village of Sarangarh Legislative Assembly in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district.

The incident took place at 7:30 a.m. Three people, including Lata Sahu and her two children Tikesh Sahu and Jhalak Sahu, died on the spot.

"The deceased include Lata Sahu who was 25-years-old, and her two children Tikesh Sahu and Jhalak Sahu who are seven and three years old respectively," said Santosh Singh, SP, Raigarh district.

Sukh Ram Sahu, the husband of deceased, had gone out when the incident took place. (ANI)

