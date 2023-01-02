Three killed in road accident in UP's Hathras

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Three people were killed and another three were injured after a car collided with a tractor in Hathras in the early hours of Monday.

The accident occurred in Mursan area of Hathras. Soon after the information about the incident was received, District Magistrate Archana Verma and Superintendent of Police Devendra Pandey reached the spot.





The District Magistrate said that the deceased and the injured were identified and their relatives were informed. She said the injured were referred to Aligarh Medical College for further treatment.



"Three people died and three were injured after a collision between a car and a tractor. The injured were referred to Aligarh Medical college. The deceased were identified and their families have been informed. The accident might have happened due to fog," District Magistrate Archana Verma said.

According to officials, the injured were identified as Vijendra, Satyam and Vivek. Further, the deceased were identified as Krishna, Harsh and Deepak. The bodies were sent for postmortem. (ANI)

