Three killed, one hurt in shooting incident in Bihar's Chapra

Chapra (Bihar) [India], November 23 (ANI): Three persons were killed and one was critically wounded in a shooting incident in Motiraj Pur village in Bihar's Chapra district on Sunday, police said.



According to the police official, "There seems to be a conspiracy. Three people, including one of the attackers and two villagers, died. Further investigation is underway."

"The injured person has been admitted to Sadar Hospital." the police official added.

Local residents said, "On Sunday evening, goons came on bikes and started firing. By the time, we stepped outside our house, three people were shot dead. One was critically injured." (ANI)

