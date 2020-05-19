Three killed, several migrant workers injured after truck overturns on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway in UP

Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Three migrant labourers were killed while several others were injured after the truck in which they were travelling overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, a police official said.

According to the police, three women labourers died and several others were injured after a vehicle carrying them overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway, last night. About 17 persons were travelling in the vehicle. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

"Seventeen people were coming from Delhi and travelling in a DCM vehicle. The vehicle overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway after the tyre of the vehicle burst midway," Mani Lal Patidaar, Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

"Three women were killed in the incident. Four have been critically injured while other 5-6 people have suffered minor injuries and have been shifted to a hospital," the SP said. (ANI)

